Lake Land College offering one year medical assistant program

Lake Land College in Mattoon is currently accepting applications for their Medical Assistant program. In as little as one year, students can be ready to work in the medical field. The Lake Land program offers:

• Training in both administrative and clinical duties, including:



o Patient care

o Phlebotomy

o Injections

o Assistance with minor office procedures

• A 100% pass rate on certification exam

• Equipment to make for real scenarios

• High demand (Field expected to grow by 23% through 2024)

• A two-year associate in applied science degree OR one-year certificate program

• Both a traditional and hybrid format – online with one evening lab per week

• Special admission program requiring applicants to meet specific list of criteria

Enroll for Fall classes at the website below:

Lake Land College

5001 Lake Land Blvd.

Mattoon IL, 61938

http://lakelandcollege.edu