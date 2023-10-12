Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Aruna Project is on a mission to provide empowerment through employment, creating a lifelong freedom that’s marked by holistic care for victims of human trafficking. Their impact-driven athleisure brand, Aruna, is not just about trendy activewear; it’s a powerful force for change.

The 2023 CU Aruna Run is the 8th annual 5k run/walk event taking place on Saturday, October 14th at the U of I Arboretum. But it’s more than just a run; it’s a movement for freedom. This event raises funds and awareness to bring freedom to women in India who have been victims of human trafficking.

The impact of the previous seven races is astounding, having raised $105,000, which directly contributed to the freedom of dozens of women.

By participating in the CU Aruna Run, you’re not only celebrating your own freedom but also extending that gift to others. Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference. Register today at ArunaProject.com and be part of this transformative event!