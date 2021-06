Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Three-piece acoustic trio, L-Win Motel from Decatur who has been performing together for nearly four decades, joins us on our CI Stage.



Upcoming Shows:

Thurs July 1st American Legion post 105

102nd anniversary

Sat July 24th Private party

Sun August 8th Sliderz 2:00-5:00

Sun August 15th Bargenta 2:00-5:00