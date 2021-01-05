Kung Pao Chickpeas with Anita Dukeman

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
2021 Food Trends–It’s all about healthy Immune-Enhancing and Stress-Reducing Foods
Adaptogens
Popular in Ancient Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine
What are they (plants & herbs)
How to add them to meals/snacks/drinks
Some Adaptogens:
Medicinal mushrooms (powdered)
Turmeric (powdered and freshly grated root)
Holy Basil (powdered in tea form)
Ashwagandha (capsule/supplement)
Popular 2021 foods include:
- Chickpeas (#1)
- Coffee (in everything)
- Fermented foods
- Breakfast foods (cereal is making a comeback)
Plant-based meals
Today Anita is featuring Kung Pau Chickpeas—a healthy plant-based spin on a Chinese restaurant favorite.
Kung Pao Chickpeas
Author: Anita’s Table Talk
Ingredients
Marinade
- 1 15-oz can chickpeas
- 1 Tablespoon liquid aminos or tamari (or soy sauce)
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 Tablespoon coconut oil
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
- 2 green onions, chopped (extra for garnish)
- 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper (optional)
- 1/2 cup chopped celery (optional)
Sauce
- 1/2 cup vegetable broth (or chicken broth)
- 1-2 Tablespoons coconut sugar (or brown sugar/sweetener of choice)
- 2 teaspoons liquid aminos or tamari (or soy sauce)
- 1/2-1 teaspoon chili sauce or sriracha (or more if you like it SPICY)
- 1 teaspoon peanut butter
- 1 teaspoon roasted sesame oil
Garnish
- ¼ cup peanuts, chopped (for garnish)
- 1 green onion, chopped
Instructions
In a medium bowl, COMBINE chickpeas, liquid aminos (tamari or soy sauce), lemon juice and cornstarch.
MARINATE chickpeas for 10 minutes.
PLACE sauce ingredients in a small bowl. STIR to combine. Set aside.
In a large skillet, HEAT olive oil on LOW heat.
ADD the garlic, ginger, green onion, bell pepper, and celery.
SAUTÉ until vegetables begin to soften, about 2-3 minutes.
Turn heat to medium-low. ADD chickpeas and STIR.
ADD sauce to chickpea mixture and COOK until sauce thickens and vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes.
REMOVE from heat. STIR in the sesame oil.
STIR in extra broth or water if mixture is too thick, a little at a time.
SERVE over steamed rice.
GARNISH with chopped green onions and peanuts.