Kung Pao Chickpeas with Anita Dukeman

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

2021 Food Trends–It’s all about healthy Immune-Enhancing and Stress-Reducing Foods

Adaptogens

Popular in Ancient Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine

What are they (plants & herbs)

How to add them to meals/snacks/drinks

Some Adaptogens:

Medicinal mushrooms (powdered)

Turmeric (powdered and freshly grated root)

Holy Basil (powdered in tea form)

Ashwagandha (capsule/supplement)



Popular 2021 foods include:

Chickpeas (#1)

Coffee (in everything)

Fermented foods

Breakfast foods (cereal is making a comeback)

Plant-based meals

Today Anita is featuring Kung Pau Chickpeas—a healthy plant-based spin on a Chinese restaurant favorite.

Author: Anita’s Table Talk

Ingredients

Marinade

1 15-oz can chickpeas

1 Tablespoon liquid aminos or tamari (or soy sauce)

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 Tablespoon cornstarch

1 Tablespoon coconut oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

2 green onions, chopped (extra for garnish)

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper (optional)

1/2 cup chopped celery (optional)

Sauce

1/2 cup vegetable broth (or chicken broth)

1-2 Tablespoons coconut sugar (or brown sugar/sweetener of choice)

2 teaspoons liquid aminos or tamari (or soy sauce)

1/2-1 teaspoon chili sauce or sriracha (or more if you like it SPICY)

1 teaspoon peanut butter

1 teaspoon roasted sesame oil

Garnish

¼ cup peanuts, chopped (for garnish)

1 green onion, chopped

Instructions

In a medium bowl, COMBINE chickpeas, liquid aminos (tamari or soy sauce), lemon juice and cornstarch.

MARINATE chickpeas for 10 minutes.

PLACE sauce ingredients in a small bowl. STIR to combine. Set aside.

In a large skillet, HEAT olive oil on LOW heat.

ADD the garlic, ginger, green onion, bell pepper, and celery.

SAUTÉ until vegetables begin to soften, about 2-3 minutes.

Turn heat to medium-low. ADD chickpeas and STIR.

ADD sauce to chickpea mixture and COOK until sauce thickens and vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes.

REMOVE from heat. STIR in the sesame oil.

STIR in extra broth or water if mixture is too thick, a little at a time.

SERVE over steamed rice.

GARNISH with chopped green onions and peanuts.