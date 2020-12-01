Krannert Center presents unique spin on Christmas Carol

In this world premiere online event created for audiences of all ages, interdisciplinary performance collective Manual Cinema takes on Charles Dickens’ holiday classic with a visually and musically inventive adaptation made to broadcast directly to your home.

An avowed holiday skeptic, Aunt Trudy has been recruited to channel her late husband Joe’s famous Christmas cheer. From the isolation of her Chicago apartment, she reconstructs his annual A Christmas Carol puppet show—over a Zoom call while the family celebrates Christmas Eve under lockdown. But as Trudy becomes more absorbed in her own version of the story, the puppets take on a life of their own, and the family’s call transforms into a stunning, cinematic adaptation of Dickens’ classic ghost story. Performed live and streamed live from their Chicago studio, Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol features hundreds of paper puppets, miniatures, silhouettes, and a live, original musical score. Be sure to catch this company whose No Blue Memories—The Life of Gwendolyn Brooks captivated Krannert Center audiences in 2018.

This event will last approximately one hour.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS AND TICKETS

Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol

Sa Dec 5 at 3pm and 7pm

Su Dec 6 at 3pm* and 6pm

$15/household; please visit KrannertCenter.com for student rates and to purchase tickets for this online event that will last less than an hour.

Recommended for all ages.

Tickets for Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol with either closed captioning or audio descriptions are available for purchase here. Both prerecorded options will be available for viewing on December 9.

Manual Cinema Puppet Time

Sunday, December 6th at 4pm

Join us for a short, behind-the-scenes experience that will highlight the innovative artistry of Manual Cinema’s puppets and props. And be sure to get your ticket for one of the livestreamed performances of Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol, December 5-6.

Recommended for all ages.

