Krannert Center presents Scott Silven’s The Journey

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Krannert Center for the Performing Arts has joined co-commissioners from around the globe to support and present a new work by renowned illusionist, mentalist, and performance artist Scott Silven. The resulting project is an atmospheric and interactive theatre piece called The Journey, which comes live from Silven’s home in scenic, rural Scotland through a unique digital interface that connects 30 audience members per performance with Silven and one another in real time for an uncommon, shared experience.

In less than an hour, The Journey traverses mythical childhood stories and dramatic Highland landscapes that reveal the mysteries of the mind and unlock the secrets of Silven’s homeland through extraordinary illusions, unexpected personal reflections, and unbelievable feats of imagination that Forbes calls, “equally dazzling and mystifying.” Silven, whose Studio Theatre performances of Wonders at Dusk thrilled Krannert Center audiences in 2018, says he feels lucky to connect with audiences all over the world to “take a moment to step back and reflect and realize that even in fragmented times, we can still find new forms of connection.” (NPR)

Created with the generous support of The Momentary, The Broad Stage, Hong Kong Arts Festival, Virginia Arts Festival, Arizona Arts Live, Traverse Theatre, Purdue Convocations, UtahPresents, and Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

SCOTT SILVEN’S THE JOURNEY

https://krannertcenter.com/events/scott-silvens-journey

Tu-Sa Feb 2-6 at 6:30pm and 8pm

Su Feb 7 at 2pm and 4pm

$25 / SC $20 / Students $10 (recommended for age 14 and up)

The Journey will be streamed through a custom web interface with audience members appearing on camera for a large portion of the show. The high-definition audio and visuals are best enjoyed on an individual basis. Your household may watch together, however, we recommend a single viewer per device.

This performance will last approximately one hour. No late arrivals.

If you require any accommodations for this event, please contact us two weeks in

advance at kcpa-eventsoffice@illinois.edu.