Krannert Center for the Performing Arts presents Reflection and Renewal Series

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Krannert Center for the Performing Arts is presenting a free, digitally delivered four-part concert series featuring the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign School of Music’s Jupiter String Quartet. The tight-knit ensemble consisting of violinists Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violist Liz Freivogel (Meg’s older sister), and cellist Daniel McDonough (Meg’s husband, Liz’s brother-in-law) is in their 19th year together. Of their in-demand and award-winning artistry, The New Yorker remarked, “The Jupiter String Quartet, an ensemble of eloquent intensity, has matured into one of the mainstays of the American chamber-music scene.”

For this new Krannert Center Reflection and Renewal series, the quartet explores diverse composers and themes. They have chosen programs with contrasting styles and genres of music, each moving from a quartet masterpiece in a minor key to a more hopeful, major-key contemporary work. The quartet’s hope is that each short concert and the personal reflections the members will share will provide a musical meditation for audiences. The performances will be viewable on demand beginning at noon on the day of each concert through March 5, 2021.

JUPITER STRING QUARTET: REFLECTION AND RENEWAL

A free, digitally delivered four-part concert series

Fridays, February 5, 12, 19, and 26 at noon

Reflection and Renewal Concert Dates and Repertoire:

Fr Feb 5 at noon

Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 in F Minor, Op. 95, “Serioso”

Larghetto espressivo—Allegretto agitato—Allegro

Agócs: Imprimatur

Fr Feb 12 at noon

Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 in D Minor, D. 810, “Death and the Maiden”

Andante con moto

Wiancko: To Unpathed Waters, Undreamed Shores

Movement 6: “Follow the Water”

Movement 7: “Rise Up”

Fr Feb 19 at noon

Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 6 in F Minor, Op. 80

Allegro vivace assai

Haydn: String Quartet in D Major, Op. 76, No. 5

Largo. Cantabile e mesto

Visconti: Excerpts from Ramshackle Songs

Fr Feb 26 at noon

Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 1 in E-flat Major, Op. 12

Molto allegro e vivace

Walker: Lyric for Strings

Bolcom: “Incineratorag” from Three Rags for String Quartet

Each program will last from 20 to 30 minutes.

Open captioning will be provided for the spoken portions of the programs.

If you require any accommodations for this event, please contact us two weeks in advance at kcpa-eventsoffice@illinois.edu.