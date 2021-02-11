Krannert Center for the Performing Arts presents Reflection and Renewal Series

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)
Krannert Center for the Performing Arts is presenting a free, digitally delivered four-part concert series featuring the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign School of Music’s Jupiter String Quartet. The tight-knit ensemble consisting of violinists Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violist Liz Freivogel (Meg’s older sister), and cellist Daniel McDonough (Meg’s husband, Liz’s brother-in-law) is in their 19th year together. Of their in-demand and award-winning artistry, The New Yorker remarked, “The Jupiter String Quartet, an ensemble of eloquent intensity, has matured into one of the mainstays of the American chamber-music scene.”
For this new Krannert Center Reflection and Renewal series, the quartet explores diverse composers and themes. They have chosen programs with contrasting styles and genres of music, each moving from a quartet masterpiece in a minor key to a more hopeful, major-key contemporary work. The quartet’s hope is that each short concert and the personal reflections the members will share will provide a musical meditation for audiences. The performances will be viewable on demand beginning at noon on the day of each concert through March 5, 2021.
JUPITER STRING QUARTET: REFLECTION AND RENEWAL
A free, digitally delivered four-part concert series
Fridays, February 5, 12, 19, and 26 at noon
Reflection and Renewal Concert Dates and Repertoire:
Fr Feb 5 at noon
Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 in F Minor, Op. 95, “Serioso”
Larghetto espressivo—Allegretto agitato—Allegro
Agócs: Imprimatur
Fr Feb 12 at noon
Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 in D Minor, D. 810, “Death and the Maiden”
Andante con moto
Wiancko: To Unpathed Waters, Undreamed Shores
Movement 6: “Follow the Water”
Movement 7: “Rise Up”
Fr Feb 19 at noon
Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 6 in F Minor, Op. 80
Allegro vivace assai
Haydn: String Quartet in D Major, Op. 76, No. 5
Largo. Cantabile e mesto
Visconti: Excerpts from Ramshackle Songs
Fr Feb 26 at noon
Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 1 in E-flat Major, Op. 12
Molto allegro e vivace
Walker: Lyric for Strings
Bolcom: “Incineratorag” from Three Rags for String Quartet
Each program will last from 20 to 30 minutes.
Open captioning will be provided for the spoken portions of the programs.
If you require any accommodations for this event, please contact us two weeks in advance at kcpa-eventsoffice@illinois.edu.