Krannert Center cancels 2020 fall, public, in-person performances

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

In the midst of the global pandemic and ongoing social justice issues, Krannert Center reaffirms its commitment to growth in inclusive, equitable practices and programming and remains steadfast in its support for the safety and well-being of artists, patrons, staff, faculty, students, and the community. In keeping with public safety guidelines and with a dedication to the University of Illinois’ academic mission, Krannert Center has made the difficult decision to cancel all public, in-person performances at the Center for fall 2020.

The decision has been made in close conversation with resident academic colleagues from the University of Illinois School of Music, Lyric Theatre @ Illinois, Dance at Illinois, and Illinois Theatre, as well as colleagues from Sinfonia da Camera, the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra, PYGMALION, and the Champaign Urbana Ballet and includes the programming scheduled as part of the Krannert Center Youth Series. This course of action will allow the Center to offer its theatres to provide additional space and time for safer, physically distanced university performing arts classes this fall in accordance with campus guidelines and the State of Illinois Phase 4 Reopening Plan.

Determinations about spring 2021 programming will be made later this fall, and those performances are not on sale at this time.

As a means of honoring the artistry that had been planned for this fall, Krannert Center is sharing a digital copy of the intended season book. The Krannert Center mission will continue to be enacted through public engagement, teaching, educational support, and online programming that will be announced in the coming weeks as a way for patrons to continue their connection to artists, artistry, and one another.

Patrons are encouraged to visit KrannertCenter.com, sign up for the Center’s email list, and follow Krannert Center on Facebook,Twitter, and Instagram for future announcements. A “frequently asked questions” document is available online. Patrons can also contact the Krannert Center Ticket Office at 217.333.6280 or kran-tix@illinois.edu. Those wishing to support Krannert Center are encouraged to visit KrannertCenter.com/Give.

For a copy of the Intermezzo Cafe’s chocolate chip cookie recipe, check out their website HERE.