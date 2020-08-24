Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Krannert Art Museum Prepares to Reopen to the Public Updates Include New Hours, Health and Safety Measures, Online Reservation System

Krannert Art Museum is ready to welcome visitors back to the art museum on campus at the University of Illinois. Not only will visitors soon encounter new art exhibitions, they will also see added hand sanitizer stations, directional signs, a mask requirement, and a new timed reservation system to help community members plan their visit and check in at the door. Walk-in visitors can come into the galleries if space is available with admission completely free.

KAM will reopen to the public at 10 am on Wednesday, August 19.

The museum’s Know Before You Go page includes basic health and safety information, links to resources, and a glimpse at what’s new at the museum.

In an important development, KAM is unveiling new hours as part of its reopening plan. The museum will be open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 10am to 4pm, with late Thursdays until 7pm once classes begin at the end of August.

The COVID-19 health and safety protocols were developed to align with campus priorities and Phase IV guidelines from the State of Illinois. The timed reservation system will allow 12 individuals to enter the museum per hour, allowing KAM to operate at first with 25% capacity.

The KAM Auditorium and campus classroom will not be used this semester, and Espresso Royale café closed over the summer. The museum’s East Gallery and roof also are undergoing renovation.

Fall exhibitions planned:

Homemade with Love, More Living Room—a yearlong exhibition created with and for Black girls in the community, celebrating their lived experience through art—opens August 27, 2020.

Pressing Issues: Printmaking as Social Justice in the 1930s US opens October 3 and features prints from the collection on issues such as immigration, racial discrimination, labor unrest, poverty, and the rise of fascism and nationalism.

Bea Nettles: Harvest of Memory is a retrospective exhibition that explores U of I alumna and faculty member Bea Nettles’s experimental approaches to art making. It opens later in the fall, coming to KAM from the George Eastman Museum and the Sheldon Art Galleries, and will be the first exhibition in the renovated East Gallery.