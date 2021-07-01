Koplinski, Powell review The Tomorrow War and Long Story Short

Movie critics Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell stopped by to review The Tomorrow War and Long Story Short. They also gave away passes to see The Tomorrow War to these lucky winners:
- Chris Nuhfer
- Sara Rose
- Glenn Davidson
- Barb Shell Myers
- Loretta Golubowski
- Mary Ann Desmarais Todd
- Mary Walker Kimble
- Bailee Burr
- Melissa Edwards Wagoner
- And David Cramer who also will receive a $100 Amazon Gift Card
For more movie reviews and chances to win exclusive prizes, visit the Reel Talk with Chuck and Pam website or Facebook page below.
http://www.reeltalkwithchuckandpam.com
https://www.facebook.com/reeltalkchuckpam