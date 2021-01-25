Kids that love making videos should join the new YouTube Club

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Kids YouTube Club starts January 26!

Kids love to watch and make videos, and Urbana Park District is offering a free, virtual Kids YouTube Club where they will learn all about making videos. Joining us is Niki Hoesman, Community Program Coordinator with Urbana Park District to talk about the Club.

Why did you decide to have a virtual Kids YouTube Club/When will you have the club?

• Fun way to engage pre-teens

• Give them something to do during the cold winter and covid-19 quarantine

• Club is Tuesdays January 26 – March 3, from 4-5 p.m., on Zoom

• Free!

What age range of kids are you looking for and do they have to be Urbana School District kids?

• Ages 8-12

• Kids can be from anywhere – not just Urbana Kids!

• Park District will drop supplies off at the kid’s house

What will you teach them?

• How to make videos

• How to gain build confidence

• How to showcase skills

• How to learn public speaking

How do people register?

• Call the park district at (217) 367-1544

• Register online at UrbanaParks.org

• 15-spots left!