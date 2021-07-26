Kids make cantaloupe salsa at Tuesday’s Champaign farmer’s market

Kids Kits will be distributed at the Champaign Farmers Market tomorrow. This week’s Kids Kit has everything you need to make Cantaloupe Salsa!

The Land Connection provides education, resources, and more to consumers that are interested in supporting our local food economy. The Champaign Farmer’s Market and Winter Farmer’s Market is how they connect local food shoppers to local food growers.

For more information on the Tuesday market in Champaign or the Saturday market in Urbana, contact The Land Connection below.

The Land Connection

217-840-2128

206 N. Randolph St. Suite 400

http://thelandconnection.org