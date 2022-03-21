Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Joan Jach, Farmers Market Manager, is back with details on the fun things planned at the upcoming Indoor Farmers Market. The 26 March Market will have a lot going on! There will be the annual train show, back after a 2 year hiatus, Kids Kits, CU Read Across America and, of course, the Market.

https://www.lincolnsquareurbana.com/event/urbana-train-show/

Business/Organization Name

The Land Connection

Business/Organization Phone

217-840-2128

Business/Organization Address

206 NORTH RANDOLPH STREET, SUITE 400 – CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS 61820