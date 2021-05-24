Kids Kits now available at Champaign Farmer’s Market

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Erin Harper, Illinois Extension Local Food Systems and Small Farms Educator, shares details on the kids kits now available at the farmer’s market.

Here’s more from Erin:

I teach people how to grow their own food and to grow food to share with others.

Illinois Extension is the flagship outreach effort of the University, offering practical education to help people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future.

Illinois Extension

Business/Organization Phone

217-333-7672

Business/Organization Address

801 N. Country Fair Dr. Suite D, Champaign, IL 61821