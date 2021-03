Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking out Kids Kits available with The Land Connection.





The Land Connection helps run Farmers markets, gives buying access to local foods, and selling space for farmers.

We aim to join forces with other local foods providers in order to expand our reach and continue growing local food access points for those in need.

INDOOR FARMERS MARKET CONTINUES THRU APRIL 24TH

The Land Connection

206 N. Randolph st. Suite 400

http://thelandconnection.org