Kids Kit featuring Butternut Squash Quesadillas

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Land Connection believes in heling build more resilient local food systems. we do that through offering resources, education, and access points for farmers, makers, and eaters.

Kids Kits were created in response to COVID in 2020. We wanted a way to stay connected to the community while we couldn’t offer at the market programming.

We are able to offer healthy and nutritious recipes in a fun and creative way. Our goal with this program was to get families together in the kitchen in order to give them activities to do at home that were relevant to the local foods work we do at TLC

We offer resources and access points for healthy and local foods.

Butternut Squash Quesadillas kits at the winter market on Saturday.

The Land Connection

206 N Randolph Street Suite 400

http://thelandconnection.org