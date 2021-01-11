Kids Cardio Club hosted by Blended Balance Fitness

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Blended Balance Fitness owner and creator, Ali Kreider, shares details on her new Kids Cardio Club.

Here’s more from Ali:



I am an NASM certified personal trainer specializing in behavior change. I want to encourage everyone I work with to find the joy in fitness; that fitness can and should be fun rather than punishment.

I have a new offering that I’m excited to share! Kids cardio club is a 30 minute virtual cardio class for kids 5+!!! ⁣⁣ We meet the 1st and 3rd Sunday of the month from 4-4:30 CST on Zoom.⁣⁣ ⁣

Kids cardio club is a great way to introduce kids to exercise through a fun, high energy class where not only will they get their wiggles out but they will also develop skills to help with coordination, strength, balance and cardio fitness. ⁣⁣

I also offer monthly virtual fitness programming that can be done right from your own home. With gyms having more restrictions recently, these are designed that you can complete them at home without having to go anywhere.

Not only do you receive three pre-written strength workouts a week delivered to you via an app but you also get to join Saturday SWEAT cardio, a virtual group fitness class held on the weekend, access to a unique app that hosts our accountability group, a program guide featuring mindfulness and personal growth tasks that designed to accompany you along your fitness journey, and me as your coach to help guide you along the way!

