Kicking off the holidays with a holiday open house at A House of Flowers

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Paula Hopkins, owner of A House of Flowers, is inviting you to her Holiday Open House December 3 and 4.

It’s never too early to order fresh arrangements, wreaths, and more in advance! We are happy to help you check off your naughty and nice list! Come shop, call, or order online today!

Join us for this year’s Christmas Parade in Rantoul! The theme this year is “Light up Rantoul” with emphasis on Christmas lights!

The tree lighting will take place following the parade next to Furniture World of Rantoul. The parade starts at Chanute and Congress, proceeding North on Chanute to Sangamon, then proceeding West on Sangamon to disburse on Tanner at the old Roger’s Lot.

Santa will be downtown in the Beltone Building at 112 E Sangamon, There will be crafts, and Mrs. Claus will be reading Christmas stories.

Carriage Rides by donation (Sponsored by Village Hall of Rantoul, IL) proceeds will go to a local NFP. Wait outside 120 E Sangamon.

Don’t forget to stop by 100 E Sangamon (Downtown Thrift Store & More) for photos with the Grinch & Cookies!

If you would like to be involved in the event or are a downtown merchant wanting to participate, please call 217-893-3323

