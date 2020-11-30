Kicking off the holidays in Arcola

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

Saturday, December 5 is the day to definitely check out Amazing Arcola!

9AM JINGLE JOG is a one mile fun run/walk that will take place Dec 5th at 9am. Dress in your holiday attire and join us!

All preregistered participants will receive a Jingle Jog T-shirt!

3 Prizes will be given:

Most Jingle*

Best Dressed*

Santa lookalike*

10AM-4PM HOLIDAY BAZAAR

Shop local this holiday season.

Get in the spirit of the season by shopping local businesses and vendors inside the Arcola Center

Vendor list will be posted on Facebook Page

6PM DOWNTOWN LIGHTED PARADE