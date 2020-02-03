Kickboxing at Champaign Fitness Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign Fitness Center kickboxing instructor, Curtis, shares some fun boxing skills and drills!

Students come to classes from all age levels and with different goals: fitness/exercise, improving balance & coordination, learning the skill and practice of boxing

We give people a basic skill they can practice anytime, with no equipment besides their own body, to get a workout, develop their strength and coordination, and combat stress.

Rather than just performing cardio exercise, this class teaches the actual skills of boxing. The idea is that (1) if you do a boxing/ kickboxing class for any length of time you should actually be able to punch things and (2) anyone who can move their limbs can learn the basics

Champaign Fitness Center

1914 Round Barn Rd, Champaign 61821