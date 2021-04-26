Kettlebell training with Infinite CU

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Keybeck Song, owner of Infinite CU, is back to get us moving!

Group Fitness, Home Fitness, Personal Training, & Nutrition Coaching

I think what people find interesting about me is my Kettlebell training techniques. Not too many people coach kettlebells in the CU area.

Most people I help either want to lose weight, become stronger, have more endurance, and/or more mobility. I try to make fitness fun and a lifestyle rather then a dreadful, task. Lots of people start training with me because they are out of shape and hate working out. My job is to not only help them reach their goals but get them to actually enjoy fitness and being healthy.

Kettlebells are the most versatile piece of gym equipment. It’s great for the three pillars of fitness: strength, endurance, & mobility. Plus they are great for home use!

There are a lot of gyms big and small in the area. I feel we do a lot of the same things as other gyms but I specialize a lot more on kettlebell training and boot camps then others.

Starting the week of May 3rd my group training classes are returning. I’ll be offering a strength class and a boot camp.