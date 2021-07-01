Keeping your pets safe this Fourth of July

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Caroline Tonozzi shares ways to keep pets safe over the Fourth!

Dr. Caroline Tonozzi is a boarded specialist in veterinary emergency and critical care at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

🌭 Keep pets from eating fatty foods or table scraps as this could cause gastrointestinal upset and possibly acute pancreatitis.

🍺 Always keep pets away from alcohol.

🎆 Keep dogs away from fireworks as ingesting fireworks could be harmful to them. Remember that dogs do not know the difference between a firework and a toy.

🎇 If your pet is anxious with loud noises or fireworks, be sure to check with your veterinarian about medication that could help. Other tips include reducing exposure to noise by finding a safe space, closing the windows and blinds, turning on the TV or radio, and providing a distraction with toys.

🐶 Make sure your dog has a microchip and is wearing a name tag with contact information. It is a possibility your pet could panic during the loud fireworks and run away.



Celebrating the nation’s Independence Day with fireworks is an enduring tradition, but fireworks can be a source of distress and danger to wildlife. Dr. Sam Sander, a clinical professor of zoo and wildlife medicine at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, spoke with News Bureau life sciences editor Diana Yates about how fireworks affect wildlife and the environment, and how to minimize the risks.

Has anyone studied the effects of fireworks on wildlife?

Studies from around the world have evaluated how fireworks celebrations affect wildlife. Unfortunately, fireworks tend to occur at night when it is more difficult to observe animal behaviors, making it more challenging to study. There is even more anecdotal evidence that fireworks disrupt these populations.

