Keeping Your Furnace Operating Correctly with C-U HVAC

Champaign, IL (WCIA) We’re in the middle of winter. Our furnace is working hard to keep your ciHome warm.
ciHome sponsor C-U HVAC owner Ryan Schriefer and Michael Breen explain how to keep your furnace working properly.
- HVAC Tips for the Winter (3-4 interesting things we suggest people do to maintain their systems)
- Services we offer- Duct Cleaning
- Why CU is an industry leader in HVAC Service and Replacement, we are now a Trane Comfort Specialist Dealer (we offer financing through Wells Fargo and there are great rebates for people interested in replacing their unit)
- Reme LED Halo (I attached images and a sheet on this product in case you needed it) It is rated to clean Covid-19 out of the air! https://www.rgf.com/test-results/
- What we’re looking forward to heading into Spring and Summer- Things to think about before the weather warms up.