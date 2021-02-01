The Big Game Countdown to kickoff
February 07 2021 05:30 pm

Keeping Your Furnace Operating Correctly with C-U HVAC

Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, IL (WCIA) We’re in the middle of winter. Our furnace is working hard to keep your ciHome warm.

ciHome sponsor C-U HVAC owner Ryan Schriefer and Michael Breen explain how to keep your furnace working properly.

  1. HVAC Tips for the Winter (3-4 interesting things we suggest people do to maintain their systems)
  2. Services we offer- Duct Cleaning
  3. Why CU is an industry leader in HVAC Service and Replacement, we are now a Trane Comfort Specialist Dealer (we offer financing through Wells Fargo and there are great rebates for people interested in replacing their unit)
  4. Reme LED Halo (I attached images and a sheet on this product in case you needed it) It is rated to clean Covid-19 out of the air! https://www.rgf.com/test-results/
  5. What we’re looking forward to heading into Spring and Summer- Things to think about before the weather warms up.

