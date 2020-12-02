Keeping the Environment Safe and Clean with R.D. McMillen

Decatur, IL (WCIA) If COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything keeping the homefront and our workspace clean is important. So how do you know if the cleaning products are safe for your family? Zach Stortzum with R. D. McMillen in Decatur shares more insight.

R. D. McMillen has been in the cleaning product business since 1964. Serving customers throughout the state of Illinois. R. D. McMillen products are 100% safe, non-toxic to humans/pets. R. D. McMillen offer solutions that work from home to hospital. The company helps to create a clean and safe home and workplace.

People should know that R. D. McMillen have helped countless individuals and businesses get back to a sense of normalcy with a product that’s both safe and very effective. Their products are super mixed oxidant solutions made of hypochlorous acid. Hypochlorous is actually produced by the human body as a way of fighting off infections. It is the most effective product for cleaning and disinfecting on the market.

The organization is different from others in a way that they have figured out how to sanitize the air. The products are also completely non-toxic and safe, where others contain a lot of harmful chemicals that harm us and our environment.

They have opened our retail store for indvidual purchase of our entire Iongen line.

R.D. McMillen Inc.

3103 N. Charles

Decatur, IL 62526

rdmcmillen.com