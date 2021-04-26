Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

KAPPA 51st FLOWER SALE BENEFITS DREAAM ORGANIZATION

The Kappa Kappa Gamma CU Alumnae Flower Sale is back! After a COVID-19 hiatus in 2020, this volunteer organization celebrates its 51st year with total donations over $110,000 going back to the community.

This year, all net proceeds benefit DREAAM – Driven to Reach Excellence & Academic Achievement for Males. Their non-profit organization works to sustain a culture of achievement, engagement, and behavioral health for boys and young men.

The flower sale will take place Friday, April 30 (9am-5pm) and Saturday, May 1(9am-2pm) at the Indian Acres Swim Club, 1 Arrow Road, Champaign.

The sale includes geraniums, impatiens, and many other types of annuals in a

variety of colors; patio gardens; hanging baskets; herbs; potted plants and foliage.