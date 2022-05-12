Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)



The Kappa Kappa Gamma CU Alumnae Flower Sale celebrates its 52nd year with total donations over $115,000 going back to the community.

We are all volunteers hosting the 52 Annual Flower Sale that net proceeds go back to the community — this year’s recipient — DREAAM!

This year, all net proceeds benefit DREAAM – Driven to Reach Excellence & Academic Achievement for Males. Their non-profit organization works to sustain a culture of achievement, engagement, and behavioral health for boys and young men. For more information: https://www.dreaam.org/

The flower sale will take place Friday, May 13 (9am-5pm) and Saturday, May 14 (9am-12pm) at the Indian Acres Swim Club, 1 Arrow Road, Champaign.

The sale includes geraniums, impatiens, and many other types of annuals in a variety of colors; patio gardens; hanging baskets; herbs; potted plants; and foliage.