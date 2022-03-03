Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The planetarium focuses on astronomy the most, and we have been expanding our offerings to a wider audience, with sensory-friendly shows and programs presented entirely in Spanish. Our Kaler Science Lecture Series highlights many different scientific fields. We also offer presentations that highlight natural beauty, partnering with the county forest preserve to promote dark skies and limit light pollution, and we are hosting a birdwatching talk on March 9.

We help people identify what can be found in the evening sky. We share astronomy news and relay information about upcoming stargazing events. We also share our love of science through shows and outreach.

No other place in the area can bring you the stars at any time you wish. We work with other science departments and other museums to engage and educate the public.

We offer the Kaler Science Lecture Series on the first Friday of the month during the school year. There is an additional special presentation occurring on March 9 which will focus on birdwatching. We have sensory-friendly shows on the afternoon of March 12 and April 16. We have shows entirely in Spanish on April 2.

William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College

2400 W Bradley Ave.

Champaign, IL 61821

http://parkland.edu/planetarium