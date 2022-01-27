Kaiser at Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat looking for furever family

McLean, Ill. (WCIA)
Kaiser, a beautiful 8 year old Rottweiler, is looking for a furever home.
Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat, NFP, focuses on saving dogs on death row, getting them vetted, and placing them in to loving and permanent homes. We are located in rural McLean IL. Best way to reach us is via email to rescuejeanann@aol.com. Our website is rubysrescueandretreat.org. To adopt from us, please fill out the application on our website.
Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat, NFP
Business/Organization Address
4035 E 600 North Road, McLean IL 61754