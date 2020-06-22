Just BEE Açaí is back!

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Miss Linda, the Just BEE Açaí food truck is back ready for all the açaí lovers in the community!

Here’s more from Emma Reinbold, the owner of Miss Linda:

We tap into two main subjects with our business ~ wholesome eating and supporting local! We want to demonstrate to our community that eating healthy doesn’t have to be time consuming and boring ~ there are endless, beautiful flavor combinations that can be created with simple, raw ingredients. You just have to be creative and have fun with nature’s rainbow! We also hope to demonstrate the power of growing up together as one through using Just BEE as an avenue to support other local entrepreneurs, creators, dreamers in our community. It is so much more life giving to walk the journey with others as opposed to along, and everyone comes out ahead when taking that approach.







Through Just BEE, we offer a “fast food” option that is committed to only using raw, organic ingredients in all of our creations. We don’t want our customers questioning what they are eating, and want them to feel refreshed and energized for the tasks ahead after enjoying one of our many options. The question we most get is, “What is açaí and how do you even say it??” Açaí, pronounced ah-sigh-ee, is a berry that only grows along the Brazilian Amazon rainforest. It offers an incredibly unique flavor and a full spectrum of health benefits. We take a puréed, frozen version of that berry and use it as the base for our smoothie bowls, which are topped with more nutrient-dense single-ingredient toppings such as fresh fruits, superfoods (i.e., nuts, seeds, grains, etc.) and drizzles (i.e., local honey, fresh ground nut butters, etc.). We offer eight signature combinations or you can create your own bowl to make a refreshing meal that aligns directly with your palette’s preferences!

We will be bringing our 1963 Shasta camper that has been converted into a food truck. It will be stocked with everything needed to assemble an açaí bowl on site if desired and time allows. If not, we can show the camper itself and all that comes with that!

As opposed to offering a large menu with a full spectrum of options, we decided to pick one food and pour all of our energy into perfect that and that alone. This allows our customers to approach the food truck knowing they will receive the highest quality açaí bowl around. Every single bowl is made fresh to order so that people can customize it, with fruit being chopped right there before them and single-ingredient toppings added right after. Customers enjoying watching their food be assembled 1.) for the art behind it and 2.) for the peace of mind knowing that truly everything is fresh, wholesome, and beneficial for their body. No secrets here at Just BEE.

We just relaunched our food truck last week, and are absolutely overwhelmed by the response that we received from this community already! We are also introducing some VERY exciting new offerings to our menu come July 4th, so we are eagerly anticipating that date! We plan to stay very busy this summer with farmers’ markets, private events, catering services and simple street vending to offer our supports their favorite açaí bowl as often as possible! We will post our weekly schedule to our social pages and website every Sunday, so people can refer to there to see where we can be found each week.