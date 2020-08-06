Junk journals with Daisy Lane Scrapbooking and Craft Mall

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Don’t think it is a compliment when someone uses the word “Junk” when referring to your latest craft project? Today we will be taking a peak at a hot crafting hobby called Junk Journals with our friends at Daisy Lane.

Here’s more from Karen:

We have upcoming class on these August 28th.

In this fun hands on class, Karen will be teaching you how to take apart a book and make a junk journal. You will complete 1 book in class and have supplies to make another book later. Cost is $20 for class.

Supplies needed for class are trimmer, ruler, pen, scissors, Ranger Multi medium. And if you have a Big Bite Cropadile bring it along as well. Call 217/234-1061 to sign up.

Pre payment and registration required. 48 hr cancellation notice to receive refund. Call 217/234-1061 to sign up.

