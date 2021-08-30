Junior League of Champaign-Urbana looking for new members to join the organization

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Junior League of Champaign-Urbana is a women’s training and volunteer organization that is dedicated to improving the Champaign-Urbana community through community projects, advocacy work and meeting the communities most pressing needs.







We would love anyone who identifies as a woman in the Champaign-Urbana surrounding community to learn more about our organization and join us if they are interested in volunteering, looking for training and professional development opportunities and meeting other women in the community. We train women leaders to help improve the lives of their local communities.

We are a large supporter of OTHER non-profit organizations in the surrounding area that are already doing great work, and we’d love for all organizations to consider partnering with us in our annual Non-Profit Assistance and Collaboration Team (NPACT) project or applying for our Community Assistance Fund grants that we award each Fall.

We are actively recruiting women to join our organization and start their JLCU journey with a new group of women in September. We have a recruitment event coming up on August 31st (day after airing) from 6-8PM at Jupiter’s at the Crossing. We invite anyone who would like to join the organization or learn more about what we do to join us and chat in a casual environment with JLCU members.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Additionally we hosting our signature community fundraising event this holiday season- our 26th annual Festival of Trees event this upcoming November and are excited to be hosting in person again! This takes place the weekend before Thanksgiving (November 19-21st). Look for more details on specific events and locations coming soon!