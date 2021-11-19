Junior League of Champaign Urbana hosts 26th Annual Festival of Trees, Presented by PNC Bank

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana develops and participates in projects, educational programs, conferences, and advocacy efforts in areas where needs are unmet and existing resources are minimal in the Champaign Urbana community. JLCU has often been a front runner and a catalyst in addressing the emerging issues of the day. We also are known for hosting the annual Festival of Trees fundraiser event each year to spread some holiday cheer while also raising money to support our projects and the community.

Projects begun by JLCU offer community partners administrative guidance, strategic planning, volunteer support, and financial resources. Once a project or program is successfully established by JLCU, it is frequently turned over to the community partners for continued action in the community. A majority of our projects and volunteer efforts focus on women and children in our community.

Will be live at Festival of Trees- Hilton Garden Inn, so lots of things to use as props on the day of filming.

26th Annual Festival of Trees, Presented by PNC Bank

November 20, 21st at the Hilton Garden Inn

Virtual bidding and raffle tickets available

Digital Holiday Photos for just $20 Sponsored by kDarling Photography