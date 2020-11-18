Junior League Festival of Trees goes virtual for 25th year

This year is the 25th Anniversary of Junior League of Champaign-Urbana’s Festival of Trees! Due to the pandemic, this time-honored tradition in the Champaign-Urbana community will look different, but Junior League was determined to continue the holiday spirit and sense of community. The traditional public hours for viewing the Festival of Trees will be primarily virtual with raffle tickets and prizes purchased online.

The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

Through research and partnerships, we identify specific needs our community is facing and develop projects to answer those needs. Our current area of focus is ensuring that every child has the basic preparation to start and succeed in school. Our Junior League Bright Starts program answers the need of families who are currently on the waitlist for formal preschool by offering an alternative in the evening for their pre-school age children.

https://www.juniorleaguecu.org

http://festivaloftreescu.com