June brings awareness, fundraising for Alzheimer’s Disease

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter is inviting you to #GoPurple in support of the more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s. The organization is also highlighting their “Longest Day” fundraising events taking place across the state on June 20th.

The Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter is the leading non-profit in the area of Alzheimer’s Disease, research, support, and advocacy. They are fully engaged in all areas of this fight to lead the way in bringing about a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementias.

Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter

https://www.alz.org/illinois