Jump into 2020 at Springfield’s BounceTag

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA).
The holiday’s might be over, but that doesn’t mean the family fun has to stop.
Storyteller Erin Valle checks out Springfield’s brand new family fun center: BounceTag.
It features a multi-interactive playground, laser tag, arcade, 5,500 square foot bouncy house, party rooms, and more!
Admission:
4 & Under: $9
Ages 5-12: $12
Ages 13 and over: $15
Hours:
Monday: CLOSED (Except for holidays)
General Admission Tuesday- Thursday: 2pm-8pm
Toddler Tuesdays +Thursdays: 9am-12pm
Friday: 1pm-9pm
Saturday: 10am-9pm
Sunday: 12pm-8pm