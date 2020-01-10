Jump into 2020 at Springfield’s BounceTag

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA).

The holiday’s might be over, but that doesn’t mean the family fun has to stop.

Storyteller Erin Valle checks out Springfield’s brand new family fun center: BounceTag.

It features a multi-interactive playground, laser tag, arcade, 5,500 square foot bouncy house, party rooms, and more!

Admission:

4 & Under: $9

Ages 5-12: $12

Ages 13 and over: $15

Hours:

Monday: CLOSED (Except for holidays)

General Admission Tuesday- Thursday: 2pm-8pm

Toddler Tuesdays +Thursdays: 9am-12pm

Friday: 1pm-9pm

Saturday: 10am-9pm

Sunday: 12pm-8pm