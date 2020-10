It’s time for Judy Fraser’s annual wooly worm forecast. Hundreds and hundreds of pictures from around Central Illinois were sent in and below are the results:

38% black and very dark brown

40% orange, multi-colored and light brown

22% white, yellow, gray

So, after careful wooly worm study and consideration, here is the official 2020-2021 Wooly Worm Forecast:

“SNOWBRELLA WINTER.” A LITTLE ON THE MILD SIDE…BUT KEEP THOSE PARKAS WITHIN REACH. A WET WINTER BUT NOT ALL WHITE.