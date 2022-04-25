Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Where are we?

Our farm stand is open daily in our barn from approximately 7:30am to dusk.

Every Saturday in March & April from 8am to noon we are selling eggs at the C-U Winter Market at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana (thelandconnection.org/Champaign-Urbana-winter-farmers-market). We would love to see you there!

New feature: Pre-ordering for farmstand pickup is available through a link

Values: We want to provide healthy, delicious, beautiful food to our neighbors. We believe chickens should get to be fully chickens. We are Certified Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World.

We have 180 chickens in 4 flocks. We like a combination of breeds.

Why the name “Wren”?

Our grandma, Margaret Smith, helped raise us. She loved a lot of things, but especially family, gardening, cooking, and birdwatching. She loved songbirds in particular, and had a spot outside her bedroom window where wrens would build a nest almost every year. She would light up and point them out to us whenever she heard their song. We picked the name thinking of her.

Joyful Wren Farm

Veg & Eggs, Champaign, IL

www.joyfulwren.com