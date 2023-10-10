Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready to be captivated by the art of dance as October Dance 2023 enters its final phases of rehearsal. Joining us is Alexandra Barbier, Assistant Professor, Choreographer, and Assistant Concert Director, to give us a sneak peek into what to expect at this upcoming concert.

The University of Illinois Department of Dance is your gateway to experiencing the magic of dance. Their commitment to promoting dance in our community shines brightly.

October Dance 2023 Details:

Date: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, October 12-14.

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana, IL.

Featured Works:

“Steps in the Street” from Chronicles: This historic work by Modern Dance pioneer Martha Graham captures a spirit of resistance and resilience, relevant even today.

Nawal Assougdam’s Moroccan-inspired performance.

Professor Cynthia Oliver’s exploration of sound and community.

Anna Sapozhnikov’s deep dive into memories and time.

Alexandra Barbier’s playful tribute to adolescent realms and togetherness.

Special Events:

Panel Discussion on opening night, October 12, moderated by Sara Hook, featuring Martha Graham regisseur Elizabeth Auclair and dramaturg Betsy Brandt at Spurlock Museum (6 PM, free and open to the public).

Livestream available on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM.

Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of dance and witness the creativity and talent of these incredible performers. Get your tickets and join the magic of October Dance 2023!