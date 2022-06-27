Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Christian singer/songwriter, billboard #1 chart-topping, and two-time Stellar Award nominee, Keyondra Lockett and her Atlanta based celebrity fashion stylist sister, Kim Lockett join us via zoom with their 2022 fashion must haves.

The idea behind Jolie Noire, is that black is beautiful. Jolie Noire stands for ‘Pretty Black’ in French. We are primed to think dark colors (specifically black) are negative and light colors are positive. In an effort to level the playing field, we’re working to shape the minds of onlookers and change the meaning, emotions, and values associated with black. Color is something that doesn’t come pre labeled, we label it… At Jolie Noire we choose to believe that black, like other colors, is beautiful!

Jolie Noire was created in 2019 to celebrate Black diversity and inclusion while offering chic mix-and-match, high fashion essential wear for both women and men. Its wearable, size inclusive (XS-6XL) and gender inclusive collection includes tops, bottoms, matching sets and accessories that everyone can look and feel comfortable.

The pieces are chic and colorful yet tastefully minimalistic, making them perfect as a gift to yourself or as a surprise for someone special.

