Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)

The Tolono community invites you to join in the festive spirit as they present Tolono Fun Day, a holiday celebration planned for Saturday, December 9th. This exciting event will be a day filled with fun activities, local vendors, arts and crafts, and opportunities for the entire town to come together and create great memories.

Website

www.TolonoIL.us

Social Media Links

www.Facebook.com/TolonoFunDay