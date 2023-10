Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)

The 2023 Unity Volleyball Pink Out Night, in memory of Wendy Gooch, will be held on October 12th. Games are at 5, 6, & 7pm vs Pontiac. All proceeds from the evening will go towards research at Mills Breast Cancer Institute. Show up and wear your shirt in support of Wendy’s family and all who have fought this horrible disease.