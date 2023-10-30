Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Family Science Night at Danville Area Community College will begin Nov. 3rd from 5:30pm to 8 pm bringing you free family fun that is sure to spark your inner Scientist. Dr. Manny Rodriguez and Dr. Wendy Brown joins us with the details for this upcoming event, and a demonstration of a fun activity that you can find at DACC this weekend.

Activity: dry-ice boo bubbles. Using dry ice and some cool chemistry glassware, we will make soap bubbles with dry ice vapor/smoke inside.

Danville Area Community College is committed to providing quality, innovative, and accessible learning experiences which meet the lifelong academic, cultural and economic needs of our diverse communities and that’s exactly what this upcoming Family Science Night will accomplish.

What you can expect at this event is a free family-oriented community event with 50 plus hands-on science activities for all ages. Located at Mary Miller Gymnasium at Danville Area Community College you will find activities that aims to make science accessible and applicable to everyday life. Activities will cover areas like astronomy, engineering, zoology, biology, and chemistry.



The goal of family science night is for kids to experience science — to encourage students to think like a scientist. To ask questions, make observations, experiment, and think outside of the box. Helping them realize that they too can do science; they too can be a scientist. Hopefully, as kids of all ages do these activities, they realize that what they are doing is not magic… it’s not a mystery — it’s science — DACC wants to ignite that spark in them and maybe in the future they too will want to study science.





Danville Area Community College

2000 E Main St.

Martin Luther King Memorial Way

Danville, IL 61832



Website

https://www.dacc.edu/



Social Media Links

https://www.facebook.com/DanvilleAreaCC;

https://www.instagram.com/danvilleareacc/;

https://twitter.com/danvilleareacc?lang=en;

https://www.tiktok.com/@danvilleareacc



