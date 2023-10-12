Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

As the chilly weather sets in, it’s the perfect time to warm your heart and your belly with a delicious bowl of chili. Today, we’re proud to have Jamie Beck, Director of Evergreen Place Assisted Living, share exciting details about an upcoming event.

Evergreen Place Assisted Living is dedicated to providing exceptional care to its residents. Their facility, located at 4114 W Springfield Ave, Champaign, IL 61822, offers a supportive and comfortable environment for seniors.

But that’s not all Evergreen Place is about. In the spirit of giving back to the community, they are thrilled to announce their Socktober Chili Dinner. This heartwarming event aims to collect a staggering 10,000 pairs of new socks for those who are without an address, our friends in need.

Evergreen Place has partnered with The Vineyard and WBGL to make this initiative a resounding success. You can even make a direct impact by ordering socks through a QR code, and they will be delivered to The Vineyard, contributing to this noble cause.

So, mark your calendars, get ready for a delightful chili dinner, and join Evergreen Place in making a difference this Socktober. Learn more at evergreenslc.com/champaign and be a part of this heartwarming community effort.