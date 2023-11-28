Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Crow at 110 is a program within DSC with a concerted commitment to increase community access and non-traditional employment opportunities. The Crow at 110 is hosting an upcoming Holiday Open House on Sunday, December 3rd, 11am-5pm at 110 E University Ave, Champaign IL.

You can stop by for unique holiday decor and get some of your holiday shopping done! They will have handmade soaps, candles, wax melts, ornaments, wood wreaths, wood signs, and other wood decor all made by DSC artists.

DSC’s The Crow at 110

110 E University Ave

Champaign, IL



Website

https://www.dsc-illinois.org/shop/;

https://www.dsc-illinois.org/shop/the-crow-at-110-events.html

Social Media Links

https://www.facebook.com/events/289466700720372