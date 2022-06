Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Thank you to today’s home sponsor, C-U Under Construction, we have a special treat today… instead of talking about construction and houses, they have sent one of their very talented team members to do what he does when he is not working his day job there—music. The crews at C-U have so many talents in addition to their work in the trades. We’re excited to have Johnny Whitecotton on the CI Stage!

Find Johnny at this year’s Illinois State Fair on August 15th.