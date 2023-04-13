Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

John Jansky is a self taught artist and Performance Painter / Magician from Danville, IL. He was inspired to do speed painting after seeing a video trailer of Denny Dent. His speed paintings are something you have to see in person to believe it can even be done!

John can be seen across the country performing his speed paintings at music and art festivals as well as at concert events. To date the majority of his speed painting performances have been in conjunction with concert events. Moving music and enthusiastically fast paintings combine to create a very unique and memorable memory for people in the audience. On average the full pop art portraits are completed in under 8 minutes.