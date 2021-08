Effingham County Virtual Job Fair

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT

Free to attend – Registration Required

Fall Draw – Chamber Reverse Raffle 2021 (Virtual)

Friday Sep 24, 2021

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM CDT

$50 per ticket

-Don’t have to be Present to Win

-1 in 10 Tickets Win Cash or Prize

-Two Second Chance Prizes of $250

Effingham County Chamber of Commerce

P.O. Box 643 | 903 Keller Drive | Effingham, IL 62401

http://www.effinghamcountychamber.com/