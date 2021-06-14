Joan Jach prepares massaged kale salad from Sola Gratia Farm

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

OLD TOWN FLOWERS

ABOUT JOAN:

As a child, I was always outside: building forts, picking flowers, watching animals and communing with Mother Nature’s spirit. I try to reclaim that feeling of complete wonder in my art and my products. My work runs a broad line between the cultivated and the wild, the well-planned success and the successful fail, the grit of real and magic of make believe. Whatever you find in my work, I hope it makes you feel full of wonder.

ABOUT SOLA GRATIA FARM:

Sola Gratia Farm is a community-based farm dedicated to producing locally-grown, high-quality, natural produce. Responding to the Gospel, the farm is committed to helping those who lack adequate food resources by donating a minimum of ten percent of its produce to support regional hunger programs. The farm promotes healthy lifestyles and community building through volunteering and service, special events and outreach and education programs.

CHAMPAIGN FARMER’S MARKET TOMORROW!