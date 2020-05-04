Jero’s Journey finds hope in autism

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

According to the CDC, Approximately one in 54 children are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder in the U.S.

It’s a condition that may raise a few questions in parents and in loved ones. That’s why one Champaign County family is finding hope in Autism through their book, Jero’s Journey.





Jeremiah “Jero” Robertson was only a year old when his parents noticed he was different. Instead of pointing or waving like other kids his age, Jeremiah liked to say the alphabet over and over.

When doctors recognized his unique way of communicating, they diagnosed him with Autism Spectrum Disorder.





Since then, Jeremiah’s come into his own. The eighth grader is learning how to code, he’s a competitive wrestler, and even plays the piano, cello, and drums.

“It literally has been a journey just watching him go from not talking as a kid and seeing all those behaviors to who he is today,” says Jeremiah’s mom, Mallory Robertson.

It’s a journey Jeremiah’s parents felt compelled to spell out in a children’s book. For many families, autism can leave parents scratching their heads.

“A lot of the time when they find out I have a son with autism, I have people ask me all these questions,” Mallory says. “So we thought it would be important to put those types of details in the book.”

While the colorful pages and vibrant illustrations in Jero’s Journey highlight some of Jeremiah’s favorite memories, the book also gives tips on how readers can show empathy and support for those on the spectrum.

“Our goal was to kind of give people hope,” says Mallory. “[If] you have an autism diagnosis, it doesn’t mean the end of the world. You can continue to do things and do great things.”