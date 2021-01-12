Jen Lask makes avocado toast with a twist

You’ve heard is said, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away”…but apparently (according to University of Illinois researchers) an avocado a day also might keep the doctor away. And that’s perfect news for anyone like WCIA3’s Jen Lask who absolutely loves brunch.
Today she makes avocado toast with a bit of a twist:
- 2 slices of bread (I recommend brioche or sourdough)
- 1 avocado
- Red pepper flakes
- Grated Parmesan
- A pinch of salt
- Mash an avocado.
- Toast two pieces of bread.
- Spread avocado on each slice.
- Sprinkle with red pepper flakes, Parmesan and a pinch of salt.