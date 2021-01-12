Jen Lask makes avocado toast with a twist

You’ve heard is said, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away”…but apparently (according to University of Illinois researchers) an avocado a day also might keep the doctor away. And that’s perfect news for anyone like WCIA3’s Jen Lask who absolutely loves brunch.

Today she makes avocado toast with a bit of a twist:

  • 2 slices of bread (I recommend brioche or sourdough)
  • 1 avocado 
  • Red pepper flakes
  • Grated Parmesan 
  • A pinch of salt
  • Mash an avocado. 
  • Toast two pieces of bread. 
  • Spread avocado on each slice. 
  • Sprinkle with red pepper flakes, Parmesan and a pinch of salt. 

